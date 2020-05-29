Wichita Dillons worker’s positivity inspires coworkers and customers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Dillons employee has gone above his job duties to make sure customers and coworkers feel welcome.

“Nothing fancy just, you know, enjoy talking to people,” said Andrew Rudiger.

Rudiger, 31, started working at the Dillons on 13th Street and Tyler in July of 2008.

“It was initially, you know, first job. I guess, I just fell into the role,” he said.

However, Rudiger soon became a role model, teaching other store employees how to do the job and do it well.

“He exudes that positive energy that you are looking for in an employee. I know we have a lot of customers who come back just to see Andrew in the morning to get their day started on a positive note,” said Dillons Store Manager Tom Chain.

Rudiger is in charge of helping customers through the self-checkout line, but his work goes beyond scanning and bagging groceries.

He says hello to nearly every person who walks through the Dillons store. He makes sure to ask them how their day is going and if they need any additional help.

“He is very humble. He doesn’t know how he impacts both customers and associates at this store,” Chain explained.

Rudiger was born with Cerebral palsy. He uses his wheelchair to get around at work.

“He does not let that hold him back whatsoever. I give him directions I would any other associate and he finds a way to get it done,” Chain said.

Rudiger admits he does have bad days, but he does not let them outshine the good days.

“Keep on keeping on with what you have because for every negative there is a positive and vice versa,” Rudiger said.

“It inspires us. I mean, it really lifts people up, uplifts them, makes them want to do a better job and makes our customers want to come back, so he is just so impactful for this store and the community too,” Chain said.

After more than 12 years on the job, Rudiger said he has no plans to leave Dillons. He considers the people who frequent the store his family.

“It’s pretty dang fortunate,” he said.

KSN interviewed Rudiger before the pandemic. KSN’s Emily Younger saw him working on Tuesday. He told her he was happy to be at work and helping people during this difficult time.