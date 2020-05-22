Wichita flag inspires swimming pool design

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The design of a Wichita pool is making a big splash.

“It’s definitely something that we didn’t expect to take off. It was something to just truly give back to our residents and give them something nice and fresh and it has yeah, somewhat went viral,” said Mt. Carmel Village Property Manager Cody Stout.

Stout said it was about time to give the complex’s community pool a facelift. He and some of his staff started tossing around ideas.

“Our regional manager is actually the one who came up with it as a joke, I believe, in the beginning. It was just a quick idea. From there, we kind of ran with it,” Stout said.

Within a few hours, Stout and his maintenance supervisor transformed the blank canvas into a piece of art.

“Being as close as we are to Delano and the downtown area, we truly feel like we are the heart of Wichita it just made sense to roll with the local Wichita flag,” he said.

Stout posted some photos of the finished product on social media. Soon after, the likes and calls started flooding in.

“We have actually had a couple of people who have seen it surfacing through Facebook and have actually pulled in and asked to tour it,” he said.

Stout is hopeful the design will bring some positivity to the apartment community and the City of Wichita.

“It was something so simple, you know, something simple and sweet that we kind of turned into a really cool thing. I think that many others will follow,” he said.

The pool is still closed under the Governor’s reopening guidelines. The complex said it’s hopeful it will open in June.











LATEST STORIES: