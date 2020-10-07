Wichita girl, 10, sends 20,000+ cards to hospitals, nursing homes, veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita girl is using her artistic skills to spread joy across the country.

“To make people smile,” said Sydney Butler.

Sydney and her mom, Jacquelyn Hunter, are the masterminds behind the Color the World Project, a project centered around sending handmade cards to people throughout the United States.

“We send them to children’s hospitals, nursing homes, anybody who really needs a smile right now, which we all do right now,” explained Hunter.

The cards include a Band-Aid made into an assortment of things like mermaids, pizza, and even snowmen.

Sydney Butler poses in front of dozens of Band-Aid cards.

“You can turn a Band-Aid into anything!” Hunter laughed.

The idea came about in 2016 when Hunter’s son was in the hospital.

“We got a pair of socks from Wyatt the Warrior Foundation and I was like, ‘what a great gift, we need to pay this forward,'” she explained.

Hunter and Sydney got to work. They started making a few cards at a time.

“Then, we started spreading the idea, got schools and other people involved, and in the past year and a half we sent over 20,000,” she said.

KSN asked Sydney how they decided which nursing homes and hospitals to send the cards.

“Google!” Sydney replied.

Sydney and her mom have a favorite card they have sent, but Hunter said the most precious card is one the family received.

“My favorite one we got was actually from a kid. He actually made it for us, so that has never happened before. He wrote a little note saying thanks for being kind to people,” Hunter said.

The pair plans to send even more cards in the years to come. They say the community plays a big role in their efforts.

“We are going to keep doing it every year. The numbers just keep getting bigger and bigger. Little brother helps us, lots of schools, lots of organizations,” Hunter said.

