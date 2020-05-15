Wichita kidney donor loses part of her home to fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman who went out of her way to help a stranger is now the one in need.

“It’s been a lot of hurdles since the kidney donation, but I still have no regrets,” said Marsha Dupuy.

Dupuy, a single mom of four, donated one of her kidneys to Loretta Hoffsetz in June of 2018 after she saw a story about a plea for a kidney on KSN.

“Everyone told me I was crazy,” Dupuy explained. “The next morning I woke up and I told them it’s still there and I want to help and I made that call at about 8 in the morning and got tested and I was positive.”

About three months later, Dupuy was in a hospital room giving a second chance to a stranger.

“I just kept calling her my angel. She’s my angel,” said kidney recipient Loretta Hoffsetz during a 2018 interview.

It seems Dupuy’s giving spirit has not quite been rewarded. She lost her fiance to a motorcycle crash in 2019. On Saturday, her home caught fire.

“The kitchen is a complete loss, but there is still hope in saving the rest of the house,” she said.

The Sedgwick County Fire Department said when crews arrived on scene around 2 a.m. they found smoke showing from the front door.

“We just got everybody out of the house and I am just thankful that nobody got hurt. All the animals made it, all the kids made it out. I know it could be a lot worse than what it is. I know that even though I am stressing and feel overwhelmed with it, I am still grateful,” Dupuy said.

Dupuy and her family have done what they can to clean up their home, but they are unable to pay for an electrician.

“If we can get electricity on, we could stay in the home. It would be livable without a kitchen and we could remodel while we are home,” she said.

The Red Cross put the family up in a hotel for two days. They are now staying with family until they can raise enough money to hire an electrician.

Dupuy said she is grateful for those who have reached out during this difficult time. She said no matter what she will remain hopeful for her family.

“For years, I have had this mentality I have to be tough and stay strong for the kids and just keep a positive attitude for them. It’s going to be OK. We will figure out something,” Dupuy said.

Firefighters said fire was caused by the burner on the stove being left on.

A gofundme has been created to raise money for the family’s expenses.