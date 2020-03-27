Wichita kids connect with dementia residents through art amid coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Wichita children are using their artistic skills to spread cheer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In a time like this, we all need to come together. We need to support one another and find creative ways to bring moments of joy to each other, whatever that looks like,” said ComfortCare Homes Director of Engagement Micala Gingrich-Gaylord.

A child and ComfortCare Homes resident share a moment while practicing social distancing.

Micala Gingrich-Gaylord said the residents at the seven ComfortCare Homes in Wichita are practicing social distancing. Most of them have not had interaction with the world outside of their homes since the outbreak began.

She said several groups of kids and their parents have found a way to lift their spirits.

“This week, we have been blessed with a lot of really special kids coming out to help paint the windows for our residents,” Gingrich-Gaylord said.

While the children paint, the residents watch. Some have even made painting requests.

“There is a cake down here that was a special request from the inside to the outside. The kid was so happy to do it,” Gingrich-Gaylord said.

Gingrich-Gaylord said the residents were just as pleased to see the children’s smiling faces as they were with their artwork.

“Their response has been really tender. You know, this is a population of people who need people,” she said. “They were so happy. In fact, one of the residents said we haven’t seen somebody for a long time, so they were so pleased to see kids.”

ComfortCare Homes Wichita residents wave at children spreading artistic joy.

Four of the seven ComfortCare Homes in Wichita have been decorated by area children.

Gingrich-Gaylord said several residents have jokingly asked if the children are going to come back and clean the windows as well.

ComfortCare Homes Inc. specializes in individualized-memory care where residents live in a residential home surrounded by well-trained staff.

