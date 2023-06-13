WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many Kansans spend hours pushing lawnmowers over the hot summer months, and one Wichita man is on a mission to provide free lawn services to strangers.

An unkempt lawn can be an overwhelming chore. Spencer B., the owner of SB Mowing, sees it as a chance to help a stranger.

“I saw some other people doing it on social media for free,” Spencer said. “I’m like, ‘Hey, I want to go out and try that.'”

Every week, Spencer searches for yards in need of a little TLC and gets to work.

“I’ll spend all day on the lawn,” Spencer said. “Like, I’ve actually spent three days on the lawn before, and whenever I go knock on the door and tell the homeowner I’m done, they’re like, ‘Man, this doesn’t look like our yard anymore.'”

Spencer’s kindness has gone viral online, raking in millions of views on both TikTok and YouTube.

“Showing people that, you know, they can go out and they can help their neighbors,” Spencer said. “And, you know, people love watching the transformations because they’re really satisfying, seeing going from super dirty and just overgrown to just looking like the most beautiful lawn on the block.”

A labor of love, transforming lawns. Spencer only stops when he finds the next yard.