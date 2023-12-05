WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita native is caring for animals full-time as a veterinarian. While it keeps her busy, she puts in extra hours of work each week to help those who might not be able to afford care.

Lauren Herd graduated from Kansas State University in May 2023 with her doctorate in veterinary medicine.

Lauren Herd working with a dog at Free Pet Care Clinic (KSNW Photo)

She did a lot of community outreach during school and wanted to do the same when she moved into her new role as a veterinarian.

“They really bring a joy to people that I think that other things don’t really match,” said Herd.

Herd has always had a connection with animals. She graduated from Kansas University with her undergraduate degree and initially planned on attending medical school.

Photo Courtesy: Lauren Herd Photo Courtesy: Lauren Herd

At 22 years old, she decided to pursue veterinary school when it opened her eyes to the unique challenges pets present, from diagnosis to investigating why pets don’t feel well, these interested her in pursuing a career with animals.

“Our patients can’t talk to us,” said Herd.

Photo Courtesy: Lauren Herd

Photo Courtesy: Lauren Herd

Photo Courtesy: Lauren Herd

Lauren & her dogs, Tater Tot and Angus (Photo Courtesy: Lauren Herd)

Herd and Angus (KSNW Photo)

Photo Courtesy: Lauren Herd

She helped those needing pet care in Manhattan and Topeka during school. She eventually learned about the national nonprofit, The Street Dog Coalition.

Photo Courtesy: Lauren Herd Photo Courtesy: Lauren Herd

She knew she wanted to keep helping once she graduated.

“I just kind of didn’t expect it to happen so fast,” said Herd.

She began work at Vetco Total Care in Wichita in June 2023.

Herd says there is a large population of pet owners with low incomes or facing homelessness in Wichita.

“A lot of people will care for their pets over care for themselves,” said Herd. She added, “We have to break down those stigmas and make sure that people understand that they are people too and they are allowed to have their companions.”

Seeing a need, she jump-started The Street Dog Coalition Wichita in August and began preparing for their first free pet care clinic.

With the coalition, she helps to care for lives on both ends of the leash.

“Our community health as a whole is improved if we are helping our pet’s health,” said Herd.

The Wichita Street Dog Coalition is donation-based. The group holds a free pet care clinic with preventative vaccines and general medical care for pets.

“Those pets are getting services they probably wouldn’t otherwise get,” said Herd.

They also partner with the ICT Street Team to provide general medical care for pet owners.

Bringing resources for both lives to one location.

Free Pet Care Clinic (KSNW Photo)

(KSNW Photo)

At their first pet clinic in November, they served over 100 people and their pets.

“Which was far more than I expected, maybe 20 or 30 people,” said Herd.

It was a rewarding feeling to help a need she didn’t always know about growing up.

She puts in about 10-15 hours a week to prepare for the next free clinic.

The Street Dog Coalition Wichita also partners with the Wichita Animal Action League to organize and run the free clinics.

“I wasn’t really aware of how extensive the need is for this sort of thing human and veterinary side,” said Herd.

Her original plan wasn’t to move home, but she’s happy she did.

“I’m needed here, and I can provide things to people here that maybe wouldn’t have been otherwise,” said Herd.

Ensuring people can keep themselves and their furry friends healthy, even in tough times.

The next Free Pet Care Clinic by The Street Dog Coalition Wichita is Saturday, Dec. 9, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the St. John’s Episcopal Church parking lot, off North Topeka Avenue and East 3rd Street North.

Donations are always needed for items such as treats, dog food, collars, and any other supplies.

In the new year, they plan to add more resources for owners such as showers and for pets free spay and neuter.

