WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Courtney Owen started knitting at age 10 after her grandma taught her how. Starting out, they made hats for the neonatal intensive care unit. Her heart for giving extended into adulthood, now knitting year-round for Operation Holiday.

“Operation Holiday … it gives me a good outlet to do something with what I like to do,” Owen said. “I like to give back. It’s something I enjoy.”

Owens knits from January through December, knitting blankets, scarves, hats, mittens, and socks.

“I call it my Super Bowl because I work literally all year for this,” Owen said.

She says knitting is relaxing and therapeutic.

Greer Cowley with HumanKind Ministries says they rely on the generosity of the community for everything.

“We know that kiddos are maybe walking to the school bus in the morning or even just playing outside at recess, and if you don’t have a winter coat or you don’t have gloves or a hat, it really makes a world of difference, and we want kiddos to not only be warm but have the confidence they need to kind of tackle the day,” Cowley said.

Cowley says this is one of the largest distributions they’ve ever had, and the need has never been greater.

“Those blankets help keep people warm, especially the elderly who maybe stay inside but need a little extra support and help during the winter season,” Cowley said. “There’s definitely people that rely on this and that need this extra winter wear accessories and clothing.”

“I think Operation Holiday is a really great way to give in a way that it’s going to get distributed to the correct people,” Owen said. “I knew I wanted to donate what I make, but before I started here, I really didn’t know where to go with it. So now we have a way that we can donate. It can get to the right people. It can help a lot of people. I think Operation Holiday is really great.”

