Wichita’s Christmas Lady returns, decorates in honor of late husband Don Hall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The spirit of Christmas has returned to the home and heart of Linda Hall.

Hall, better known as Fluffy or the Crazy Christmas Lady, has always had a passion for the holidays.

“Oh, the lights. The music,” said Linda. “I love it. Makes you feel like a kid.”

The kid in Hall is on full display outside and inside her west Wichita home. She goes on all out in decorating, putting up dozens of Christmas trees, Santas, lights, tinsel, you name it, Hall probably has it. She’s not afraid to pump up the cheer well before the holiday season.

“I normally start it October 1st because October is my birthday month and I always say you should do what makes you happy in your birthday month and so that was always my excuse. I started a little earlier than that this year,” Linda smiled.

This year’s decor is different than years past; it’s dedicated to Linda’s late husband, popular Wichita radio host Don Hall.

“This Christmas means a new chapter. It means that he would want me to decorate. I didn’t decorate last year. He would want me to,” she explained.

Linda and Don Hall’s Love Story

Linda told KSN Don was the love of her life, her best friend and everything she had dreamt of. The pair met in 2008. By 2009, they were married.

“He told me the day that we got married that his job was to spoil me the rest of his life and he did that,” Linda said.

Linda will be the first to tell you Don didn’t always understand her love for Christmas. When she moved to Wichita from Missouri, she donated and sold a large portion of her decor.

“I used to have 350 animates before I married Don,” Linda laughed. She now has closer to 100.

However, as the years went by Linda said Don’s holiday spirit grew. The two would often discuss decorations and how they could outdo their setup from the year before.

“Christmas is my joy and it was Don’s joy. He loved my passion for Christmas. He used to talk about it on the air all the time,” she said.

The pair would have celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in 2020, but Don didn’t make it to that special date.

The day Linda’s life changed forever

Hall vividly remembers the morning of April 29, 2020. That’s when she said the life she had grown to know and love abruptly changed.

“Five o’clock in the morning, like clockwork, he always emailed me and I didn’t get an email,” Linda said.

Linda said she waited about 10 minutes then texted and called Don. She never got an answer or reply.

That’s when she called Don’s cohost and asked if she had seen him. She had not. Next, Linda turned on the radio.

“The first thing I heard was there was a fatal crash at Rock and Kellogg and I knew,” she said. “I went to his closet and grabbed the wind shirt that he wore the most and I held it the rest of the day and then people just started pouring into my house.”

“I knew something was wrong,” she said.

A drunk driver hit and killed Don as he was on his way to work.

“That April day was the worst day of my life,” Linda said.

The Return of the Crazy Christmas Lady

More than 17 months after Don’s death, Linda said she finally has enough cheer in her heart to celebrate the holidays as she had for decades prior.

“I feel him. I know he is here,” she said. “He wants me to be happy. He wants me to not shed any more tears.”

This will be the last Christmas Linda will spend in Wichita. She plans to move to Missouri in 2022 to be closer to her newest grandchild.