Pride event to be held at Naftzger Park Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita City Pride 2021 will be held Thursday, June 24th at Naftzger Park starting at 6 p.m.

The event called Wichita City Pride 2021: Health, Safety & Love For All will be free and feature artists, music, dancing, street vendors, food trucks, private event security staff, drinks by WAVE, free STI tests by Positive Directions, Inc., and a COVID-19 vaccination site provided by Hunter Health.

Mayor Brandon Whipple said on Thursday that the City of Wichita will be a host for the event. He said it is the second year the city has recognized Pride month with a proclamation.

For more information, click here or below