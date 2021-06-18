Pride event to be held at Naftzger Park Thursday

Community

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita City Pride 2021 will be held Thursday, June 24th at Naftzger Park starting at 6 p.m.

The event called Wichita City Pride 2021: Health, Safety & Love For All will be free and feature artists, music, dancing, street vendors, food trucks, private event security staff, drinks by WAVE, free STI tests by Positive Directions, Inc., and a COVID-19 vaccination site provided by Hunter Health.

Mayor Brandon Whipple said on Thursday that the City of Wichita will be a host for the event. He said it is the second year the city has recognized Pride month with a proclamation.

For more information, click here or below

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories