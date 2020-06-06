Project Justice ICT expects to peacefully assemble, present list of demands to WPD

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita community organization not only plans to assemble Saturday in the downtown area but also deliver demands to police.

Project Justice ICT said it intends to have a peaceful gathering Saturday afternoon at Naftzger Park in the 600 block of East Douglas Avenue from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Event organizers tell KSN all encouraged to come to the event with signs and water to keep hydrated in the June heat.

Project Justice ICT plans to issue a list of demands to the Wichita Police Department and the City of Wichita. Some of the demands listed on their Facebook include the immediate defunding of the Wichita Police Department, a call to end the “good old boys system,” community policing instead of patrolling-to-arrest measures, and that WPD updates its use of force policy.

The group says the policy has been unamended since 2013 and that measures like chokeholds and strangleholds, shooting at moving vehicles, and uses of excessive force must come to an end.

LATEST STORIES: