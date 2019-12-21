Salvation Army hopes for last minute donations

The salvation army is still 40 percent short of its goal to raise one point two million this year. Now an anonymous donor has offered 15,000 in matching funds, if people can donate over the next few days.

They Salvation Army says they still need large size coats and children’s sweaters.

“We’ve had shortages of adult coats of large coats sizes this year was very difficult to come by this year,” said Wichita City Commander for the Salvation Army, Major Jim Curl.

Along with cash, digital donations or canned foods. They hope the Wichita community will be able to donate one more time before the holiday season ends.

“This way we are able to provide most of the toys and gifts families want and then it becomes a gift from their family under the Christmas tree,” added Major Jim Curl.

