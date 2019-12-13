Sedgwick County Sheriffs deliver food to Oaklawn families just in time for the holidays

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Wichitans in need receive a gift for the holidays delivered by those in uniform.

Thursday the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office dropped off boxes of food. Deputies went to help 700 families in the Oaklawn area.

Each family received three boxes full of food. This year, about $40,000 worth of foodstuffs is being distributed.

For those delivering and receiving, it’s an emotional experience.

“These last three days, yesterday, today, and tomorrow, are probably the highlights of our year,” Det. Benjamin Romero, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

“I appreciate the hard work that they do every day to protect our community and put their life on the line every day,” said Shane Rile, Wichita resident.

In all, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office is delivering a total of 1,500 boxes of food to those in need.

LATEST STORIES: