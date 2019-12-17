Snow day does not freeze Operation Holiday distribution

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A very cold start to the day had Operation Holiday hoping for new volunteers. Today’s distribution started off a bit chilly compared to other years. Leaving the non-profit with a gap to fill after 60 student volunteers cancelled because of the snow conditions.

That’s when Operation Holiday took the issue to social media and pleaded for help. Wichitans stepped up to make sure each family was able to get the assistance they needed on distribution day.

Members of the non-profit estimate they will serve around 14,000 people in three days and will have at least 70 to 100 individuals coming in and out of the location within half an hour.

Families that attend the Operation will sign in and pick up a list of the items they’re eligible for. Each client will then receive a specific amount of food, clothing or toys based on the size of their household, or number of children they have. However, the special thing about this operation is you’re able to pick out the items yourself.

” They have a shopping cart and they are able to pick out what is good for them what actually fits them,” said Humankind Ministries CEO Latasha St. Arnault.

Remember Operation Holiday will run from Monday to Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Any late applicants can go to Towne West Square on Wednesday at three in the afternoon for last donation pick ups.

