“Sock-It” Wichita Day is Friday, Dec. 4

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council has proclaimed Friday, December 4 as “Sock-It” Wichita Day in celebration of the eponymous National Sock Day. This city-wide effort will bring awareness to the thousands of children and adults right here in the Wichita area who need something as simple as a pair of socks.

According to Footprints ICT, a local charitable organization — socks are the number one requested item in shelters, yet it is the least donated. The lack of socks causes foot ailments which are the top reasons for homeless people to visit local emergency rooms. Additionally, area students come to school regularly with dirty socks, socks with holes, or no socks at all.

Footprints ICT is asking all businesses, schools, and churches in the Wichita area to conduct their own “sock drive” by asking their employees to come to work on December 4 with no socks or to wear their crazy socks in recognition of the need for new socks in the Wichita area. In response, they ask that employees bring a pair or a package of new socks to donate to “Footprints ICT.” All the collected socks will be distributed to local shelters and agencies that serve people in need.

Footprints ICT will also be adding more schools to the fifty area schools that currently already have a “sock drawer” in place. The effort will be in full swing until December 31, 2020.

Footprints ICT is asking businesses that are interested in becoming a sponsor for “Sock-It” Wichita Day, or those who need donated socks to be picked up, to contact Footprints ICT by emailing footprintsict@gmail.com, calling 316-290-9037, or sending a message through their Facebook page.

LATEST POSTS: