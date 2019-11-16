Spirit Aerosystems rides for joy during their Motorcycle Toy Run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As part of the holiday season, more than one-hundred Spirit Aerosystems employees hopped on their bikes to bring joy to local children.

The ride through the halls of the company is all about collecting new toys and donations for the Salvation Army. It’s something employees say they are proud to take part in.

“It’s a really cool thing for them to come together with team spirit and really do something cool for our community. not everybody can ride on our campus. so it gives them something to be proud about there” said Amy Williams, Spirit Aerosystems

The motorcycle toy run is an annual event.