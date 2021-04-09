St. Jude Dream Home giveaway: four days remain to also qualify for 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe prize

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s the sixth year KSN is partnering with Nies Homes and other local companies for the annual St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, where every $100 ticket you reserve could get you the keys to your dream house, a brand new SUV, or a $2500 gift card.

The early bird prize deadline is approaching! Tickets reserved by April 16 are eligible for the brand new 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe, courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai.

The Santa Fe features heated, leather seats, Apple & Android car play, a panoramic sunroof and Lane Keeping Assist, among other features.









The giveaway helps us raise over $1.3M for the kids of St. Jude.

Reserve your ticket today!

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house is once again being constructed by Nies Homes. This beautiful house is located in the Talia community, located at 151st and Maple Street in Wichita.

With an estimated value of $640,000, this brand new 3,900 square foot home features:

5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths

A secondary private living space with separate entry and garage

Chef’s kitchen with an oversized, working pantry

Three outdoor living spaces, including a front interior courtyard with fireplace

Finished lower level, complete with wet bar — perfect for entertaining!

Giveaway: May 26, 2021

Only 13,000 tickets will be sold!

As an additional incentive, everyone who reserves their $100 ticket…

• By Friday, April 16, will be eligible to win the Early Bird Prize, a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe, courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai

• By Friday, May 7 are eligible to win the Bonus Prize, $2,500 gift card at Ultra Modern Pool & Patio.

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.