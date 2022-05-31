WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Today is the last full day to buy your ticket for a chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets will stop being sold at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, or when they sell out.

The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

The St. Jude Dream Home is being constructed by Nies Homes and is located in the Talia community at 151st and Maple St.

The St. Jude Dream Home has an estimated value of $597,000.

The brand new 3,700 square foot home features the following:

Four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath

Private office off entry

3-car garage and outdoor covered patio

Large laundry room

Finished basement with large flex space for easy home personalization

