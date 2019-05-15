2019 Wichita St. Jude Dream Home prize winners

Tickets for the 4th Annual Wichita Wichita St. Jude Dream Home are sold out! Thank you Kansas for your support!

All tickets for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway have sold out! The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is a community service project to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children. Local builder Nies Homes, its subcontractors, vendors, and other campaign sponsors have donated their labor, material, and services to this campaign.

Giveaway Date: May 15, 2019

All winners will be announced on KSN 3

Due to the generosity of Kansans, 12,000 tickets were sold this year!

THE HOME

Congratulations Heather Weidner of Wichita, winner of the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home!

Nies Homes built the home in the gorgeous Sandcrest community in northwest Wichita. It is located at 2944 N. Gulf Breeze Court.

The home, with an estimated valued of $525,000, features:

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 half baths.

Approximately 4,000 square feet

Open first floor living space features centralized great room, well-appointed kitchen and vast master suite.

Lower-level includes large family room with bonus game/pub room. Covered front entry complimented by a rear covered deck off of the great room and dining area.

Those who reserved tickets were not only entered to win the home but also many other prizes. The best prize is knowing that the money from those tickets help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital further their mission of helping save the lives of children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

THE PRIZES

Every $100 ticket purchase provided the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $2,500 or more. These prizes include:

Tickets on Sale Prize: Everyone who reserved their ticket by Friday, March 1 are entered to win a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai .

Winner: Dana Zwak of Haysville



Everyone who reserved their ticket by are entered to win a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, courtesy of . Early Bird Prize: Those who reserved their ticket by Friday, March 15 are eligible to win a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Chicken N Pickle .

Winner: Michael Baker of Wichita



Those who reserved their ticket by Friday, March 15 are eligible to win a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of . Bonus Prize: If you reserved your ticket by Friday, March 29, you are eligible to win a Dream vacation for two, valued at $2,500, Hinkle Law Firm.

Winner: Lucretia Bert of Wichita

OPEN HOUSE

Open House Prize: Just for visiting the St. Jude Dream Home during one of the Open House Events, people were able to register to win a $10,000 shopping spree at FFO.

Winner: Justin Regnier of Wichita