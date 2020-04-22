2020 St. Jude Dream Home is complete, owner drawn on May 14

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Construction on the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home is complete. In three weeks, the home will have its new owner.

Your $100 ticket puts you in the drawing for the custom-built house built by Nies Homes, located in the Brookfield neighborhood in northeast Wichita. The ticket price goes directly to help children receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where families never see a bill for their child’s cancer treatment.

The house is a five-bedroom, three and a half bathroom, three-story home, featuring a three-car garage and full approach driveway.

Enter through the iron door for an elegant feel to the first floor, where you’re greeted by a two-story foyer. Enter the vaulted great room, featuring floor to ceiling windows and one of the home’s two linear fireplaces. The first floor is home to the master suite, with a full chef’s kitchen complete with Bosch appliances.

Upstairs, you’ll find a loft space with a homework nook and two bedrooms. Downstairs, the other two bedrooms are tucked away, with the majority of the space to be used for a family room. Features a wet bar.

Outside on the back of the house is a covered deck and a walk-out patio from the basement.

If you reserve your ticket by May 13, you’ll be eligible for a $10,000 shopping spree at Ethan Allen and the Dream Home.

Reserve your ticket at dreamhome.org or by calling 800-834-5760.

