2021 St. Jude Dream Home begins with a foundation of hope

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Work is progressing on the foundation of the new St. Jude Dream Home.

The home is going up in the Taliesin community near 151st West and Maple Street in Wichita. J. Russell donated the lot.

This will be the sixth year that Nies Homes, KSN, and other local contractors have paired up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to offer tickets to win a state-of-the-art home while raising funds for children with cancer at St. Jude.

In the past five years, the Wichita community has helped raise over $5 million for St. Jude.

Renderings courtesy of Nies Homes

The five bedroom, five bathroom home is a Casita-style home.

