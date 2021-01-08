2021 St. Jude Dream Home features modern twist

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Contractors are hard at work on the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home.

Last week, the floor trusses were set and framers worked to frame up the home and give it shape.

This year’s home is located near 151st and Maple in the Taliesin community. It’s a casita-style home inspired by the pandemic. Casita homes are made to have more than one family unit under the same roof, such as an aging parent or a student home from college.

Nies Homes is building the Dream Home for the sixth year in a row. Vice president, Curtis Cowgill, gave KSN a tour of the home.

“As you can see, as we walk back here, this will be the interior courtyard…so you’ll have access into the casita space here, the front door right here, then right here we will have an outdoor living space, fireplace,” Cowgill explained.

The casita home features flat roofing, tall windows, a patio out back, and an interior courtyard, effectively blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor space.

The $100 tickets are available to reserve on March 31.