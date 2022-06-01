WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner has been announced.

Kevin Slay, of Rose Hill, Kan., has won the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home! Congratulations!

Other St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway contest winners include:

Paula Philson, of Bel Aire, Kan., who won the Open House Prize, a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley Homestore

Lori Hawker, of Healy, Kan., who won the Tickets On Sale Prize, a $2,500 gift card to Ultra Modern Pool & Patio

James Wolfe, of Wichita, Kan., who won the Early Bird Prize, a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL, courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai

Kirk Moore, of Wichita, Kan., who won the $2,500 VISA gift card

Congratulations to contest winners.

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer. You will make a difference.