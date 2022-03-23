WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is in the works, and you’re two weeks away from getting the chance to reserve your ticket.

Kacye Martin, the controller for Neis homes, gave KSN News a look at the home and all of the added features this year.

From the tile and concrete experts to the flooring and trim carpenters, Martin said there are a lot of trades working together to get the house done.

“My favorite part of the house I think is definitely the laundry room/master bedroom combination, It’s just a great setup for a family,” she said. “I also enjoy the office right off the entryway for those who work from home because It’s a good separation between family and work life.”

Martin said it is amazing to see the number of subcontractors and suppliers that come together to do this each year for seven years thus far. She said they’ve been supportive during the challenging times where construction is busy, materials and supplies are hard to come by, and labor is an issue.

Martin said they all come together and do their best for the children of St. Jude.

This year, there is a bit of relief after last year’s cold snap, tornadoes, and pandemic, which made it a challenging build.

“This year, I feel like we were nervous to say it, but we’re breathing a little bit of sigh of relief,” she said. “It’s still difficult in the construction industry, but it doesn’t seem to be quite as bad as the past two years.”

There are many new features this year in the home. One feature is a specially designed playroom.

“We did a playroom down in the basement, and we’re partnering with Ashley HomeStore, and they are going to work with a adorable little St. Jude patient who’s local to Wichita and she’s gonna be able to put her touch on the playroom to make it a fun room and just inspire those who walk through it,” said Martin.

The money raised from those tickets goes directly to St. Jude, and staff uses it for research, development, and the cure for children and patients.

“No family receives a bill. They don’t have to worry about lodging and food. They’re strictly there to worry about their child and their family and getting better and coming home to a normal life,” said Martin. “That’s what this project does. It helps families just focus on family.”

St. Jude will bring back the open house this year so you can see the home before the giveaway. It has many amenities, like a clubhouse with a pool. The house is located in the Goddard School District.

Builders plan to complete construction by April 21. Open houses will begin after.