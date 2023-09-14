WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, Patricia Carey, toured the home for the first time Thursday.

“It’s a beautiful house,” said Carey. “The backyard is very nice. Actually, everything. The basement was amazing. I can fit my treadmill down there. And I love the counter space.”

She said she loves the light colors throughout the house.

“It makes it bright. It makes it look clean,” said Carey.

She said she and her husband still need to decide what she is going to do with it.

“I’m tempted to just live in it if we can afford it since it’s paid for,” said Carey. “But we don’t know, we don’t know what this decision’s going to be.”

She said the house is a lot for just the two of them.

“We would never talk to each other if we lived here. Dear, where you at?” asked Carey. “We probably would need an intercom service or something.”

Carey said reserving a ticket for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was the best $100 she has ever spent.

“I will be donating a little bit more than $100 in the future, in the near future,” said Carey

Even though the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has ended, you can still donate to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Click here to donate.