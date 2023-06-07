Tickets on sale Wednesday, June 14!

On behalf of everyone at KSN, we are excited to once again share with you the opportunity to help in the fight against childhood cancer! We ask you to join us in the 8th Annual Wichita St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, in our mission to raise over $1,300,000 for the kids of St. Jude!

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house was once again constructed by Nies Homes. This beautiful house is located in the Trails at Freestone community, located near 21st and 143rd St East in Wichita.

With an estimated value of $660,000, this brand new 3,222 square foot home features:

5 bedrooms, 3 full baths

Great room with gas fireplace and built-ins

Owner’s suite with coffee bar entryway, large walk-in closet and attached laundry room.

Full basement bar with island

Large covered back patio and private beautifully landscaped backyard

Convenient access to amenities including a resort-style pool, pickleball court and fishing lake

Short walk to Wheatland Elementary in the prestigious Andover Public School district via the community’s main walking trail

Not only could you win a house, you will also registered to win other prizes as well!

• Everyone who reserves a ticket by Friday, June 16 will be entered for a chance to win the Tickets On Sale Prize, a Loft Sedona Sofa Set from Ultra Modern Pool & Patio.

• Those who reserve a ticket by Wednesday, July 12, will be eligible to win the Early Bird Prize, a 2023 Tucson Limited, courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai.

• Reserve your $100 ticket by Wednesday, August 9 for a chance to the win the Bonus Prize, American Airlines AAdvantage® miles, valued at $5,000, courtesy of American Airlines.

• Reserve your ticket by Wednesday, September 6 for a chance to win the Last Chance Prize, a Three Night Las Vegas Experience, courtesy of Treasure Island Hotel & Casino.

In addition to the above options to win, you can visit the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house during Open House Weekends from August 19 – Sept 10 (Saturdays from 9-5 a.m. and Sundays, from noon to 5:00 p.m.). While there, be sure to enter for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley.

Tune in on Wednesday, September 13 as we have the drawings on our newscasts for all of the prizes, including the St. Jude Dream Home!

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.

Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. State of Kansas License #RAF000020