WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More and more is being done every day to complete the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home.

“We have Meadowlark Landscaping who’s out here doing all of our hardscapes,” said Nies Homes Controller Kayce Martin.

Nies Homes is once again constructing the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house.

“Inside, we have lights going in, the floors going down, everything’s painted,” said Martin. “So, all the pretty features that people are dying to see.”

Here is a sneak peek of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home:

The St. Jude Dream Home is located in the Trails at Freestone community, located near the intersection of East 21st Street North and South 143rd Street East in Wichita.

The 3,222-square-foot home has an estimated value of $660,000 with the following features:

Five bedrooms, three full baths

Great room with gas fireplace and built-ins

Owner’s suite with coffee bar entryway, large walk-in closet and attached laundry room.

Full basement bar with island

Large covered back patio and private beautifully landscaped backyard

Convenient access to amenities, including a resort-style pool, pickleball court and fishing lake

Short walk to Wheatland Elementary in the prestigious Andover Public School district via the community’s main walking trail

For more information and to reserve your ticket for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, click here.

If you reserve your ticket for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home by the end of the day Wednesday, July 12, you will be eligible to win a 2023 Tuscon Limited courtesy Hatchett Hyundai.

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.

Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. State of Kansas License #RAF000020