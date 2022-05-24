WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is on Wednesday, June 1, only eight days away.

Buy your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket(s) now by calling 800-834-5760 or going online.

The St. Jude Dream Home is being constructed by Nies Homes and is located in the Talia community at 151st and Maple St.

Open houses will be held on every Saturday and Sunday from now until May 29. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Anyone who attends an open house can be entered to win an open house prize, a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley HomeStore.

The St. Jude Dream Home has an estimated value of $597,000.

The brand new 3,700 square foot home features the following:

Four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath

Private office off entry

3-car garage and outdoor covered patio

Large laundry room

Finished basement with large flex space for easy home personalization

Tune in o KSN News on Wednesday, June 1, as we will have the drawings on our newscasts for all of the prizes, including the St. Jude Dream Home!

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.