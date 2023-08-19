WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The grand opening for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

While there, be sure to enter for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley.

You can enter to win at any open house.

Open house weekends will run through Sept. 10. They will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is located at 14919 E. Peppertree Dr.

By reserving a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, you can help St. Jude’s mission of finding cures and saving children.

For more information on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and to reserve a ticket, click here.

Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. State of Kansas License #RAF000020