WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — St. Jude broke ground on its 8th Wichita Dream Home on Monday.

St. Jude breaks ground on the 2023 Dream Home (KSN Photo)

The 2023 home will be built in the Trails at Freestone in northeast Wichita at E 21st St N & N 143rd St E.

The home will be just over 3,200 square feet and worth $600,000. It will feature five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a bar area downstairs.

It takes a partnership to make the Dream Home a reality.

“All our trade partners who come together and donate the materials and labor, and they really make this project possible,” said Kaycee Martin, Controller for Nies Homes. “Without them, we couldn’t give as much to the children of St. Jude. We’re all here for that common goal that no child should have to die from childhood cancer.”

The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway raised more than $1.3 million for St. Jude.

“As a builder, this is what we do every day. All around Wichita, we go and build homes. But this one holds a special meaning in our hearts. Again, it goes to end childhood cancer and the research needed to do that,” said Martin.

Tickets will go on sale around June of 2023, with the giveaway happening around September 2023.

