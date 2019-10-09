Dirt is moving at 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the fifth year, KSN is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and local vendors to present the St. Jude Dream Home.

Ritchie Development donated a lot in the Brookfield neighborhood in northeast Wichita, near 37th and Greenwich.

“Kind of where you see all the hottest commercial and retail coming into town,” sales agent Sam Ritchie said.

Nies Homes has been involved with the Dream Home contest in Wichita since its inception and wanted a new challenge this year: a two-story home.

“We always like to do a unique home for St. Jude, so this year is no different,” Curtis Cowgill, VP of Nies Homes said.

The home is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house.

The opportunity to reserve your ticket isn’t until March. This year 13,500 tickets will be made available. In past years, tickets have sold out within days of being available.

Your next opportunity to be involved with the Dream Home experience is October 20 at Chicken N Pickle, from noon to 5 p.m.

To get the community more involved, Nies Homes will be hosting a 2×4 fundraiser, where you can buy a 2×4 plank for a donation. Students at Haysville’s Oatville Elementary School will decorate the planks before they are used to frame up the home later this season.

LATEST STORIES: