Drawing the winners in the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After months of anticipation, people who reserved one of the 13,000 tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway this year, will find out who gets the keys to the home Wednesday evening.

Severe weather is preventing us from showing the drawings live on KSN News at 5 and 6. If so, we will livestream the drawings here on KSN.com.

Mitch Caddel with BKD is on hand to confirm that all tickets have been counted and verified for the giveaway. Caddel will place tickets into the hopper based on the date of purchase and eligibility for each prize. The winner of each early-bird prize will be added back to the hopper for the subsequent drawings.

These are the drawings:

$2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Hinkle Law Firm . The names of everyone who reserved a ticket by March 31 will be in the hopper.

. The names of everyone who reserved a ticket by March 31 will be in the hopper. 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe, courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai . The names of everyone who reserved a ticket by April 16 will be in the hopper.

. The names of everyone who reserved a ticket by April 16 will be in the hopper. $2,500 gift card at Ultra Modern Pool & Patio . The names of everyone who reserved a ticket by May 7 will be in the hopper.

. The names of everyone who reserved a ticket by May 7 will be in the hopper. 2021 St. Jude Dream Home constructed by Nies Homes. This beautiful house is located in the Talia community, located at 151st and Maple Street in Wichita. The names of all the people who reserved a ticket will be in the hopper.

Thank you to all who supported the 6th Annual Wichita St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Your generosity raised more than $1.3 million for the children of St. Jude!