Dream Home tickets available until 3 p.m., winner drawn on evening newscast

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today is the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

Tickets are $100 and are available until 3 p.m. The winners will be drawn out of a hopper by a CPA on live television during the KSN News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Less than 1,200 tickets remain available for the Dream Home. Visit DreamHome.org or call 1-800-834-5760 to claim your ticket. Customer service agents are standing by to take your call.

All dollars raised go to the patients and families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, who will never see a bill for their child’s cancer treatment.

Prizes include the Dream Home, valued at $550,000 built by Nies Homes, a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe donated by Hatchett Hyundai, a $2500 VISA gift card from Hinkle Law Firm, a $2500 gift card from Ultra Modern Pool and Patio and a $10K shopping spree, courtesy of Ethan Allen.