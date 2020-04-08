Extra precautions simply a way of life for family of St. Jude patient with compromised immune system

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The coronavirus pandemic has many taking extra precautions to protect themselves and their families from germs, but for families of the immunocompromised, it’s simply a way of life.

Through our partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, KSN is introducing you to another patient: 4-year-old Olivia.

Olivia was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in July of 2018. ALL is the most common type of childhood cancer, and patients of St. Jude have a 94% survival rate. However, treatment for ALL can last up to two-and-a-half years.

“Olivia is immunocompromised because the chemo she receives is wiping her system clean in order for it to have healthy blood. Many times, the chemo will lower her counts greatly, making her virtually unable to fight off germs like a healthy person would. She’s at high risk for catching a virus,” Olivia’s mother, Kacie, said.

A common cold to a healthy person could land Olivia in the hospital for days.

For years, Kacie and family have practiced extra hygiene, like having hand sanitizer everywhere and limiting play dates. The extra precautions people are taking during the coronavirus pandemic are reflective of every day life for Olivia’s family.

“Having no immune system is a scary, scary thing, especially now, and I am thankful that Olivia is only 4 and does not understand how risky the world is for her,” Kacie said.

The family is capitalizing on the extra time together and the change of pace during the pandemic.

“We are hoping and praying that everyone else will stay home, too,” Kacie said.

You can support patients like Olivia and her family who will never see a bill for her childhood cancer treatments at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

