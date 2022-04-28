WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first St. Jude Dream Home open house is on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The house is located in the Talia community, located at 151st and Maple Street in Wichita.

Open houses will be held on every Saturday and Sunday from now until May 29. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Anyone who attends an open house can be entered to win an open house prize, a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley HomeStore.

The St. Jude Dream Home has an estimated value of $597,000.

The brand new 3,700 square foot home features the following:

Four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath

Private office off entry

3-car garage and outdoor covered patio

Large laundry room

Finished basement with large flex space for easy home personalization

Three-year-old Jessie, from Kansas, was able to help design the playroom by picking out the rug and a design to go on the chalkboard table.

Buy your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket(s) by calling 800-834-5760, going online, or downloading a printable mail-in form and sending it in by May 18.

Less than 30% of tickets remain.

Tune in on Wednesday, June 1, as we have the drawings on our newscasts for all of the prizes, including the St. Jude Dream Home!

Sign up for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway updates to be sent to your email and/or mobile phone by clicking here.

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.