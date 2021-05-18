Go check out the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Now is your chance to see the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home up close and personal.

Open houses will officially begin on Wednesday, May 19. The house will be open daily from May 19 to May 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The casita-style home sits in the Talia community at 151st and Maple. Built by Nies Homes, the 3,900 square foot home features five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half baths and is estimated at $640,000.

All 13,000 tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home are sold out, but anyone is welcome to check out the house. Winners for all prizes will be drawn May 26 on KSN.

Address: 15610 W. Sheriac St., Wichita, KS 67235

Directions: From 151st and Maple, head west. Turn right onto Quiet Knoll road. Take the first left onto Sheriac St. The Dream Home is on the corner of Sheriac and Ciderbluff.