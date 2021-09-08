Ground broken on 2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Construction started on Wednesday for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Wichita.

Crews with Nies Homes broke ground at 7 a.m. The home will be located at 157 S. Ciderbluff Ct., which is near 151st Street and Maple.

Crews broke ground on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Wichita (KSN Photo)

It is the seventh year for the St. Jude Dream Home in Wichita. Nies Homes is once again the general contractor and is excited to get the project started.

“We are starting a little earlier this year just to try to get everyone a little more time on this project. The construction industry is really busy right now, so we want to make sure all the people donating have plenty of time to help us out on this project,” said Curtis Cowgill, Nies Homes vice president.

“As a mom of two healthy kids, I sleep peacefully at night knowing there are places like St. Jude available if needed because of our wonderful subcontractors and suppliers that help us do the project and raise the money,” Kayce Martin, Nies Homes controller.

Cowgill said the design features a large office space.

Ticket reservations for St. Jude Dream Home will happen in the spring.