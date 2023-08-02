WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hope Garden at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, inspired part of the outdoor area at the St. Jude Dream Home in Wichita.

According to St. Jude, the Dream Garden in Memphis was inspired by Jeremiah Godby.

Hope Garden at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Godby was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia with a rare Philadelphia chromosome mutation and had an experimental bone marrow transplant at St. Jude.

Years later, while healthy in college studying landscape architecture, Godby went back to St. Jude and realized there was not an outdoor space for families to gather for spiritual healing. His proposal of such a space led to the Hope Garden.

For a second year, Meadowlark Landscaping & Design has provided landscaping and more for the St. Jude Dream Home.

“We’ve provided all the landscaping, the hardscape material, the sod, of course, and the irrigation,” said Luke Clouse with Meadowlark Landscaping & Design.

Clouse says Meadowlark Landscaping & Design tried to mirror some of the things at the Hope Garden in Memphis.

“We tried to really look at the color palates that were there. Some of the features that were at that Hope Garden and kind of recreate that space,” Clouse said.

Clouse says Meadowlark Landscaping & Design tried to make an intimate space.

“We just really tried to capture a place where someone can enjoy a cup of coffee, nice glass of wine with the sunset,” said Clouse.

Clouse says contributing to the St. Jude Dream Home is worth it.

“Honestly, it shows our talents and what we are capable of doing, but not only if it helps raise the money that we need to raise. That’s what we care about the most,” Clouse said.

By reserving a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, you can help St. Jude’s mission of finding cures and saving children.

For more information on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, click here.