WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you haven’t reserved a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, here is why you should do it today.

Hatchett Hyundai is donating a 2022 Santa Fe and reserving your ticket by April 22 will put you in that drawing to win that.

It has all-wheel drive and premium features but most importantly it will raise money for a good cause.

“You know exactly what the mission is. It’s to give these children a fighting chance to make it through life and to get healed and what better mission could there be,” said Scott Hatchett, Hatchett Hyundai.

Already, over 6,000 tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home have been reserved.

The St. Jude Dream Home is being constructed by Nies Homes and is located in the Talia community at 151st and Maple Street.

The home has an estimated value of $597,000 and features the following:

Four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath

Private office off entry

3-car garage and outdoor covered patio

Large laundry room

Finished basement with large flex space for easy home personalization

Open houses for the St. Jude Dream home will be from April 30 through May 29. They will be on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m.

You can purchase tickets by calling 800-834-5760, going online, or downloading a printable form and mailing it in.