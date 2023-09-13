WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News will be drawing the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner on Wednesday. Tune into KSN News at 6 p.m. to watch the live drawing!

Other St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway contest winners:

Steven McKibben from Wichita won the Open House Prize, a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley.

Danny Ottaway from Derby won the Early Bird Prize, a 2023 Tucson Limited, courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai.

Joyce Morning from Viola won the Bonus Prize, American Airlines AAdvantage® miles, valued at $5,000, courtesy of American Airlines.

Lisa Wiebe from Wichita won the Last Chance Prize , a Three Night Las Vegas Experience, courtesy of Treasure Island Hotel & Casino.

Congratulations to the contest winners!

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer. You will make a difference.