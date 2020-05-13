St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Last day to qualify for St. Jude Dream Home last chance prize, winner drawn Thursday

St Jude Dream Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We are entering the final hours of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, where your $100 ticket could potentially win you the house of your dreams while also helping children with cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

You can reserve your ticket at DreamHome.org or by calling 1-800-834-5760.

Wednesday at midnight is the cut-off for the $10,000 shopping spree courtesy of Ethan Allen.

Tickets can be purchased until 3 p.m. on Thursday.

We will draw for the winners on Thursday evening during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts on KSN.

The house is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom multi-story home in the Brookfield neighborhood in northeast Wichita. Take a tour here.

80 percent of tickets have been claimed!

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories