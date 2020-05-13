Last day to qualify for St. Jude Dream Home last chance prize, winner drawn Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We are entering the final hours of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, where your $100 ticket could potentially win you the house of your dreams while also helping children with cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

You can reserve your ticket at DreamHome.org or by calling 1-800-834-5760.

Wednesday at midnight is the cut-off for the $10,000 shopping spree courtesy of Ethan Allen.

Tickets can be purchased until 3 p.m. on Thursday.

We will draw for the winners on Thursday evening during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts on KSN.

The house is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom multi-story home in the Brookfield neighborhood in northeast Wichita. Take a tour here.

80 percent of tickets have been claimed!

