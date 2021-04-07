Less than 5,000 tickets for 2021 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway remain

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been one week since tickets for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway went live and less than 5,000 tickets remain.

Every $100 ticket reserved through April 16 puts you in the running for the casita-style Dream Home at 151st and Maple in the Talia community, built by Nies Homes, as well as a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai and a $2,500 gift card to Ultra Modern Pool and Patio.

But most importantly, it helps the children fighting cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital who will never see a bill for their cancer treatment.

Only 13,000 total tickets are available in the giveaway. The earlier you get tickets, the more prizes you can win.

With an estimated value of $640,000, this brand new 3,900 square foot home features:

  • 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths
  • A secondary private living space with separate entry and garage
  • Chef’s kitchen with an oversized, working pantry
  • Three outdoor living spaces, including a front interior courtyard with fireplace
  • Finished lower level, complete with wet bar — perfect for entertaining!

Giveaway: May 26, 2021
Only 13,000 tickets will be sold!

As an additional incentive, everyone who reserves their $100 ticket…

• By Friday, April 16, will be eligible to win the Early Bird Prize, a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe, courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai

• By Friday, May 7 are eligible to win the Bonus Prize, $2,500 gift card at Ultra Modern Pool & Patio.

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.

