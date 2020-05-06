‘Mayor’of St. Jude set to finish cancer treatment next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KSNW) – They call him the mayor.

From Oklahoma, St. Jude patient Matthew came to St. Jude in a similar way as other children. His parents suspected something was wrong.

In September 2017, Matthew’s father Chris took him to the doctor for what he thought was a cold. An X-ray revealed, Matthew had a mass growing on his chest that began shutting down his airway.

Matthew was transferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common of childhood cancers.

“We’re so very thankful we’re here at St. Jude and that God gave us doctors and nurses and a facility. We’re truly blessed. we never see a hospital bill and my main focus is on him now. Just to enjoy every minute I have with him,” Chris said.

After two and a half years, Matthew has responded well to every treatment and made quite a name for himself at St. Jude. Staff have nicknamed Matthew, “the mayor”.

“Because I walk in and say ‘What’s your name? What’s your name?” Matthew explained

Matthew is set to finish treatment in June.

“We believe and hope that this cancer never returns,” Chris said.

Matthew answered: “I’ll say go away cancer because we don’t want it here.”

The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is on March 14. Over 4,000 tickets remain. Your $100 ticket makes you eligible to win the state-of-the-art Dream Home and also help children like Matthew at the same time.

Visit DreamHome.Org or call 1-800-834-5760 to reserve your ticket.

