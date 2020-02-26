Mother’s intuition identifies brain abnormality of St. Jude patient

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KSNW) – What would typically be a baby milestone a mother would be proud to watch, became a moment of fear for one southern California young mother.

It’s hard not to notice 2-year-old Braxton Avery’s head of big blond curls, but it was what lay beneath it that alarmed his mother, Nadine Moats. Baby Braxton’s head was growing at an alarming rate.

“When he was being able to roll over at such a young age, it was a red flag rather than an accomplishment,” Moats said.

Braxton was using the size of his head to roll his body over.

“When you’re a young mother, everyone says ‘Oh you’re overreacting, you’re a first-time mom, everything’s fine,’ and you just have that voice inside…that you need to go in,” Moats said.

Moats took Braxton to an urgent care location before the physician sent them on to the emergency room. Nadine’s suspicions were confirmed when a CT scan revealed a brain mass.

A physician let Nadine know that her baby needed emergency surgery, surprised that Braxton was functioning at the level he was, given the size of the mass.

Braxton’s first surgery was completed in California. His second surgery took the family to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Because St. Jude patients and families never see a bill, Braxton’s parents could put all their energy into him.

Braxton is nearly two years cancer-free, with his bouncing curls.

“You’re always wondering what’s around the corner. Now rather than worrying what kind of chemo side effect, I get to worry about what kind of sports and adventures are right around the corner,” Moats said.

You can support families like Braxton’s by reserving your ticket for the fifth annual St. Jude Dream Home giveaway beginning on March 4. KSN hopes to raise $1,350,000 for the kids of St. Jude. The winner will be drawn May 14.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house is once again being constructed by Nies Homes. The beautiful house is located in the Brookfield neighborhood of Wichita at 37th & Greenwich Road.

