WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Nies Homes, alongside some of their trade partners and local sponsors, broke ground on the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home Thursday.

The 2024 St. Jude Dream Home will be located in Freestone Development by Nies Homes in east Wichita.

Nies Homes Controller Kayce Martin says they invited the community to vote on what they wanted to see in the home.

“We are building our Sequoia Floorplan, and we have let them vote on the main features they’d like to see,” said Martin.

The community voted to include a grand kitchen and a free-standing tub in the master suite.

Martin says she hopes the community’s involvement can help put Wichita on the map.

“There are over 40 Dream Homes in the United States, and we want people to know Wichita does it best,” said Martin.

Nies Homes Chief Operating Officer Don Long says being able to involve the community in giving back is a big part of who Nies Homes is.

“As a community and as Nies Homes continue to support the St. Jude Foundation, it’s a great opportunity for us to actually have a difference in people’s lives, these kids, our future, right?” said Long. “So to be able to give back and help this cure of cancer in the kids, there’s nothing better that we can do.”

The 2024 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner will be announced in October. Its value has not been determined at this time.