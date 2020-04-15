One month left in St. Jude Dream Home giveaway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On May 14, the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home in northeast Wichita will have a new owner.

Your $100 ticket puts you in the running for the beautiful Dream Home and other prizes, but it also helps families of children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital who never see a bill for their child’s cancer treatments. The cost of a ticket pays for two platelet count tests or six meals for a St. Jude family.

A bonus prize was just announced: anyone who reserves a ticket by May 13 will be eligible for the Dream Home and a $10,000 shopping spree at Ethan Allen.

Call 1 (800)-834-5760 or visit dreamhome.org to reserve your ticket.

