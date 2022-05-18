WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From now until Wednesday, May 25, when you purchase a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket, you will be entered to win a $2,500 gift card.

Tickets will stop being sold on Wednesday, June 1, or when they sell out. Less than a quarter of tickets remain.

Over 10,600 tickets have already been sold. That is over $1,060,000 raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!

Buy your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket(s) by calling 800-834-5760 or going online.

The St. Jude Dream Home is being constructed by Nies Homes and is located in the Talia community at 151st and Maple.

Open houses will be held on every Saturday and Sunday from now until May 29. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Anyone who attends an open house can be entered to win an open house prize, a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley HomeStore.

The St. Jude Dream Home has an estimated value of $597,000.

The brand new 3,700 square foot home features the following:

Four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath

Private office off entry

3-car garage and outdoor covered patio

Large laundry room

Finished basement with large flex space for easy home personalization

To view pictures of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house, click here.

Tune into KSN News on Wednesday, June 1, as we will have the drawings on our newscasts for all of the prizes, including the St. Jude Dream Home!

Sign up for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway updates to be sent to your email and/or mobile phone by clicking here.

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.