WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN has partnered with St. Jude in the fight against childhood cancer with the 8th Annual Wichita St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, over $500,000 has been raised.

Our goal is to raise $1,300,000 for the kids of St. Jude in 2023.

The Dream Home is constructed by Nies Homes and is located in the Trails at Freestone community, near the intersection of 21st and 143 St. East in Wichita.

The brand new 3,222 square foot home has an estimated value of $660,000 with the following features:

5 bedrooms, 3 full baths

Great room with gas fireplace and built-ins

Owner’s suite with coffee bar entryway, large walk-in closet and attached laundry room.

Full basement bar with island

Large covered back patio and private beautifully landscaped backyard

Convenient access to amenities, including a resort-style pool, pickleball court and fishing lake

Short walk to Wheatland Elementary in the prestigious Andover Public School district via the community’s main walking trail

For more information on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, click here.

To reserve a ticket online, click here. You can also reserve a ticket by calling (800) 834-5760 or downloading a printable mail-in form.

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.