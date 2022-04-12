WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over 6,000 tickets for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway have already been sold.

Less than 8,000 tickets remain. They are on sale now.

You can purchase tickets by calling 800-834-5760, going online, or downloading a printable form and mailing it in.

Anyone who buys a ticket by Friday, April 22, will be eligible to win the Early Bird Prize, a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL, courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai.

The St. Jude Dream Home is being constructed by Nies Homes and is located in the Talia community at 151st and Maple St.

The home has an estimated value of $597,000.

The brand new 3,700 square foot home features the following:

Four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath

Private office off entry

3-car garage and outdoor covered patio

Large laundry room

Finished basement with large flex space for easy home personalization

Open houses for the St. Jude Dream home will be from April 30 through May 29. They will be on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m.

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.